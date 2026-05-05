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NBA legend Jalen Rose and actor Darnell Lindsey Jr. join The Fumble to discuss their new Tubi series Southwest High, a drama centered around life, education, sports, and survival in Detroit. The conversation dives into why it was important to show a different side of the city beyond crime headlines, while still keeping the storytelling authentic. Jalen also opens up about education reform, mentoring young Black students through the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, the Detroit Pistons’ playoff struggles, the future of the WNBA in Detroit, and one hilarious debate over whether Detroit hip-hop gets the respect it deserves nationally. Plus, the crew debates Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game, NBA culture, and why Detroit barbers never let a hairline fail. Chapters:  00:00 Intro  00:17 Jalen Rose & Darnell Lindsey Jr. join the show  00:52 Detroit hairlines & barber culture  02:40 Darnell talks acting & new projects  04:26 The inspiration behind Southwest High  06:15 Darnell on showing another side of Detroit  08:47 How Jalen Rose became the lead actor  11:24 Detroit talent & representation in media  12:11 Jalen Rose Leadership Academy discussion  14:15 Pistons playoff frustrations  17:17 Detroit hip-hop debate begins  19:13 Should Detroit get another WNBA team?  20:48 Fans demand Season 2 of Southwest High  21:14 Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game discussed  21:58 Detroit vs New Jersey hip-hop debate  23:46 Final thoughts & outro

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