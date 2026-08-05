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Tim “Headache” Gittens, a legend in the world of streetball and former star of the AND1 Mixtape Tour, sits down with The Fumble for an engaging conversation. Headache reflects on the origins and cultural impact of the AND1 tour, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the evolution of basketball. The discussion delves into New York’s rich basketball history, highlighting the underrated game of Cam’ron and the legendary atmosphere of Rucker Park. Headache also weighs in on the current state of the WNBA, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of today’s top teams, and debates whether a premier high school boys’ team could outperform an elite WNBA squad. This conversation offers a nostalgic trip through basketball’s past while providing fresh perspectives on its present and future.

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