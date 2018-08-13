DJ QuickSilva Returns To 93.9 WKYS

WKYS 93.9 FM IS GIVING YOU A QUICK RIDE HOME

The DMV Welcomes DJ Quicksilva back to the Airwaves

(Washington, DC – August 10, 2018) – Radio One/DC is excited to announce the return of DJ Quicksilva as the host of the all-new Quicksilva Show. One of the DMV’s biggest personalities is coming back to take on afternoon duties in both Washington, DC (WKYS/93.9) and in his hometown of Baltimore (WERQ/92Q). The all-new Quicksilva show launched Monday, August 6, 2018, in Baltimore and will debut in DC on Monday, August 20, 2018.

From the moment he received his first set of turntables at age 10, the deejay internationally recognized as “The Party Kingpin,” Quicksilva was born. Through raw talent and dynamic energy, Quicksilva has risen to be one of the best mix deejays, party host, personalities, and overall entertainers in the music industry.

Quick said, “I’m really excited to be back on the air doing what I love to do which is inspire and motivate all while making a party on your radio daily. The Quicksilva Show’s mission is to use my platform and voice to help others. #InRealLife”

J1 said, “WKYS is in a great place right now and afternoon drive is a key daypart. I am very excited about the future and continued growth of the station.”

Colby adds, “We are excited to give both DC and Baltimore a dose of Quicksilva daily, his energy and commitment to both communities is unparalleled.”

