Last Friday, Drake hit us with his anticipated clapback at Kendrick Lamar, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” in which he used AI technology to generate the voices of Snoop Dogg and the late, great Tupac Shakur to help him diss the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper. Snoop responded to the release by hilariously mocking it, but Pac’s estate is taking things significantly more seriously by giving Champagne Papi 24 hours to take it down before it takes legal action against the “Hotline Bling” artist.
According to Billboard, Shakur’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday demanding that Drake remove the track from social media.
“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” Howard King, and attorney representing the estate wrote in the letter. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”
While there are those who got a kick out of Drake’s AI shenanigans, many people pointed out immediately how disrespectful it was, particularly to Pac.
Now, a day later, after the estate asked for the song to be deleted, the audio file has been removed from all of Drizzy’s social media platforms.
See how social media is reacting to the takedown.
Drake Deletes “Taylor Made Freestyle,” After Tupac’s Estate Threatens Him Over AI Verse, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com
