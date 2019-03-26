In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day… The vitamin was “Time is valuable.” As D.C. prepares for a very busy week, Quick Silva Stressed the importance on making sure you’re always prepared. You have to make sure you’re setting the time aside to prepare for what’s ahead. Get ready so you don’t have to ever get ready! Period! If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Time Is Valuable was originally published on 92q.com

