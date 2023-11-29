While Jordyn Wood's slays have people talking, true fans know how the entrepreneur does during fashion week. A frequent attendee, Jordyn is a pro; front-row status is a way of life.
The Absolute Best In Black: Mary J. Blige, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor & Many More Attended The 6th Annual ‘Urban One Honors’ In Atlanta This Past Weekend
This past weekend, the 6th annual Urban One Honors were taped in Atlanta. Click inside to check out some photos from the star-studded night!
Fans believe Ayo Edebiri is on her way to becoming the next EGOT after a video resurfaced of her singing. Watch the viral video inside.
BET+ Announces Ludacris Scripted Series In Development, Inspired By His Journey As DJ Chris Lova Lova
BET+ announced Ludacris is developing a scripted series about his journey as a radio DJ Chris Lova Lova with aspirations to be an artist.
As we reported earlier, Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay by the NBA for 25 games. Thompson, 32, was found to have…
Tierra Whack announced the upcoming release of her debut album 'World Wide Whack' on social media. Read more details inside.
Donald Trump Says It’s ‘Unbelievable’ Military Forts Named For Confederate Generals Are Being Renamed
Celebrity Cousins: The 2024 Oscar Nominations Are Surprisingly Diverse & Revealed This Celebrity Fun Fact
The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced today. Check out the list of diverse nominees and fan reactions to this celebrity fun fact inside.
Regarding his wife, Ye does not leave much to the imagination.
Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024 In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in the sons of former and current NBA players who are emerging as talented basketball players in college and high school. These young athletes are following in the footsteps of their famous fathers and making […] The post Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
"God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible…doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much," Cori Broadus wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 21.
Money expert Janai Thornton shares the changes to the FAFSA and to give us some tips on how to complete the form