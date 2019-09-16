Leah’s Lemonade: Are Masika and Gervonta Davis An Item?

So if y’all remember the controversy when the sex tape of Kevin Hart occurred, it was a whole scandal! Kevin had jumped in front of the line and told us about it…but the thing is he claimed the woman secretly recorded him. Well in a new lawsuit, the woman is claiming otherwise. She said Kevin and a friend planned to record the friend JT Jackson was arrested for extortion…she says that wanted more publicity for his comedy tour. She’s suing for $60 million.

Kanye! How you been feeling sbout those Sunday service’s remixes Kanye’s been doing? Well it’s official that he’s dropping his ninth album ‘Jesus is King’ on September 27th…it will have 12 tracks…no signs of Yandi coming anymore.

Can we talk about how Beyonce got played this weekend!? So The Creative Emmy’s was over the weekend and people were pissed that Beyonce was snobbed. She got docked for Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes For Variety and Outstanding Costumes For Variety Special Carpool Karaoke Won…

His babymama helped get Masika out of the hotel before Ari came into town. As we all know Gervontae and Ari are very much on and off and Masika is denying all allegations. Make sure you stayed tune into the lemonade to see how this story unravels!

