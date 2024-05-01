Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

Published on May 1, 2024

B Simone & Earnestine Morrison

Two very special guests are in the building holding it down with Kyle, while Lo and Alton are away at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise!

We’re talking deal-breakers, diss tracks, skipping showers, and everything in between with B. Simone and Ernestine Morrison.

