Our white house correspondent Geoff Bennett checks in to give us an update on impeachment and what will happen while they are on break for Thanksgiving. He also shares what happened with all the money promised to HBCUs and other institutions that serve people of color. Angie encourages again to “get out and vote”, we all have to pay attention to what’s going on.

Listen to full video above to learn more!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: