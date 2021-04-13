Diva’s Daily Dirt: Family Of DMX Address Recent Rumors In Statement

Family Of DMX Address Recent Rumors In Statement

As our community continues to mourn and celebrate the life of DMX, his family has taken the time to address a few rumors that have begun to circulate on the internet. One of the rumors addressed is the one about Jay Z and Beyoncé allegedly purchasing DMX’s masters and giving it to his children, which is untrue.

“There have been a few rumors following our love Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” -Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons Family

DJ Mustard Blast ‘Personal Stylist’ For Running Up Credit Cards Over $50k On Herself

When doin’ it for the ‘gram goes wrong! Super producer DJ Mustard is calling out his personal shopper on Instagram accusing her of stealing over $50,000.

DJ Mustard blasted the young lady, Karissa C. Walker on his IG Story in an effort to help other people in the industry not get GOT!

“We let her use the [stylist] word so she could get business but the truth is she did nothing but shop!!! Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for herself !!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff”

DJ Mustard also wrote,

“I’m hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for [business]!!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything… I [paid] her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do [their] jobs this is f***ing crazy and just wrong !!!!

The worst part is, DJ Mustard even shared a text conversation between him and the woman where she seemingly apologizes and explained her “temptation ran to greed.”

Girl please! Let this be a lesson guys and girls; don’t be so caught up in ‘doing it for the ‘gram that you lose your day job. We think $72K a year to be a personal shopper was a pretty good gig!

