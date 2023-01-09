THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is one of the newest cast members of BMF Season Two. While on the red carpet with #HollywoodUnlocked the rapper/actress talked about the difference between her character on the show and Caresha in real life!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I’m not one of those girl that wanna be a wife,”

Miami has been in a pretty hot and public situation with Diddy aka Papa Love since 2021. Both Caresha and Diddy openly support each-others endeavors but insist they are both single. Combs recently welcomed a new child into the world. A beautiful daughter named Love which caused many to wonder if Caresha felt a way about it. In her most recent episode of her podcast, Caresha Please, the City Girl admitted to GHerbo that she already knew about it.

RELATED: Lil Meech & Myles Truitt Talk New Season, Working with MONique &am; Yung Miami, BMF Legacy & More!

“I feel like when you deal with somebody communication is key…It wasn’t a surprise.”

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LO DOWN: Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Desire To Be Married! was originally published on themorninghustle.com