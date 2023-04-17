Trina Wows Fans With NPR Tiny Desk Performance!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Trina surprised fans with an intimate performance on NPR Tiny Desk. She wowed fans with a live performance. Fans were surprised and a bit shocked at the outcome due to the traditional performers usually being singers. Decked out in leather, diamonds and a black bussdown, the vet got comfortable behind the Desk to give fans the best of The Baddest!

The rapper started off her performance with a beautiful tribute to her mother, Vernessa Taylor who passed away after a long battle with cancer in 2019 at the age of 62 years old. Trina ofter talks publicly about how hard it has been to continue music since her mothers untimely passing.

“This first song is dedicated to my mom and without her there would be no me, she’s the reason I’m standing here today.”- Trina

After her beautiful tribute to Ms. Taylor, the entertainer moved on to her mainstream hits like Here We Go, Single Again and more. Fans quickly took to twitter to congratulate the original Baddest Bit*h. Her five song performance at NPR’s #TinyDesk!

Due to popular demand fans can now look forward to Juvenile performing next on Tiny Desk! Listen to the full recap and check out Trina’s full NPR Tiny Desk Performance here.

