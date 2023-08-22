93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Drake has shared the cover art for his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The rapper revealed that the image, a white dog with red eyes atop a plain black background, was drawn by his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Drake seems to be loving the new interest his son has been taking in his rap career. Earlier in the month, the self-proclaimed rapper Champagne Papi shared the cutest video of Adonis to his Instagram story.the day after attending his tour, “It’s All A Blur” for the first time ever. He was seen chanting his daddy’s infamous line, “21 can you do something for me” over and over again while jumping on the couch. Drake and 21 Savage have been moving city to city and the IAAB tour is finally coming to an end in the near weeks. They’ll be performing in Los Angeles, Vegas, Texas, 21 Savage’s hometown of Atlanta and the final show closing in Toronto where it all started for Drake.

No word on an official release date for “For All The Dogs just yet although the rapper has been heard several times teasing a release date to the crowd. “Dropping for you, in, like 2 weeks or some shit.” We all know Drizzy is the king of unexpected releases so we could wake up to a new album any day now!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Drake’s 5-Year-Old Son Designs His Cover Art For New Project! was originally published on themorninghustle.com