Maybach Music leader Rick Ross is setting himself to takeover the summer when he drops his fifth album God Forgives, I Don’t.

Back in May Rick Ross gave a press conference where he said he would be delivering his best work to date. With that statement, Ross got everyone hyped for the upcoming project. Our friends at XXL.com got a copy of the tracklist and despite not showing any featured guests, the album seems to be shaping up to be a true summer banger.

Like us on Facebook!

Of the fifteen tracks, three should be familiar to you. God Forgives, I Don’t boasts the tracks “So Sophisticated,” “Hold Me Back, “and the jam featuring Usher “Touch’N You.”

Check out the tracklist of God Forgives, I Don’t below. Will you be picking up a copy of Rick Ross’ fifth album when it drops on July 31st?

God Forgives, I Don’t tracklist:

1. Pray For Us

2. Pirates

3. 3 Kings

4. Ashamed

5. Maybach Music IV

6. Sixteen

7. Amsterdam

8. Hold Me Back

9. 911

10. So Sophisticated

11. Presidential

12. Ice Cold

13. Touch’N You

14. Diced Pineapples

15. Ten Jesus Pieces

Source

Also see..

TRACKLIST: Rick Ross – ‘God Forgives, I Don’t’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com