WKYS 93.9 Welcomes Marky Marc

Marky Marc is set to take on a new role as the night host at 93.9 WKYS starting on May 15th. Born and raised in the nation’s capital, he fell in love with radio while surrounded by the rich cultural heritage of Washington, DC.

“We are thrilled that Mark is joining our team,” said Mike “Swift” Powell, WKYS Program Director. “His positive energy and passion for radio are contagious and needed in today’s industry. We’re looking forward to making history with Marc as part of our D.C. family!”

He attended North Carolina A&T where he received a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Inc. While at A&T, Marky Marc started producing and hosting his radio show. He parlayed that opportunity into an internship with 102 Jamz, which opened up doors for him to move into the night’s role at Foxy 99 in Fayetteville. After one year of doing nights and achieving the highest numbers in the history of his daypart, he eventually returned to where he began his career at 102 Jamz as the night’s host and eventually afternoon drive host, providing strong ratings in Greensboro, NC.

Marky Marc continued to build his brand outside of radio by hosting nightlife, basketball games, concerts, and he even created, the “whoUwit” foundation, where he brings awareness to breast cancer and builds multiple positive platforms for youth and the community.

“This is a full circle moment for me, and the opportunity of a lifetime!” said Marky Marc. “It really is a dream come true to be live on the radio in my hometown. I am ready to light the city up with my positive vibe and love for my community!

LISTEN TO MARKY MARC LIVE

MONDAY-THURSDAY 7pm-12am

FRIDAYS 7pm-10pm

SATURDAYS 4pm-7pm