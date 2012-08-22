Wiz Khalifa Responds To Album Cover Backlash

Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has never been one to get angry because of fan criticism. The same can be said now that he is receiving a lot of backlash for the artwork for his forthcoming second project O.N.I.F.C. In an interview with Karen Civil, Wiz said he was initially shocked by the reaction, but he is not upset about it.

While many have negative things to say about the album’s cover, Wiz Khalifa says it’s part of a process to move the culture forward. “With the [O.N.I.F.C.] cover and everything, it’s just moving into the future,” Wiz told Civil.

The “Black and Yellow” rhymer also said, “I don’t know what [the response] is gonna be. I do what I feel, and then people react to it. When [the cover] got its reaction, it was crazy to me ’cause I thought people was gonna love it. I thought they would be like, ‘Yo, this is the craziest cover, this is the best sh** I’ve ever seen in my life,’ Wiz explained about the Hendrix-inspired album cover. “When I sat down and thought about it, I was like, ‘Well, whether they’re talking about how bad it is or how good it is, they’re talking about it,’ and that becomes the thing for the day, week, month, however long it lasts. It’s a good thing, and I believe in it, so that’s what’s most important.”

What do you think about Wiz Khalifa’s album cover for O.N.I.F.C.? Was the album cover that bad or are fans making a mountain out of a hill?