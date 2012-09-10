As if her star wasn’t rising enough, Azealia Banks has confirmed reports of a collaboration between she and Lady Gaga. The Harlem-bred emcee made the revelation on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2012 in London. Banks said that she has recorded a song with the mega pop star and is hopeful that it will be included on Gaga’s forthcoming ARTPOP project.

Speaking to Capital FM, Azealia explained: “Yeah, I worked on a song for her. I don’t know if it will make her record. I hope it will make her record, but we’ll wait and see.”

And while there have been rumors of her working with another pop sensation, Rihanna, Banks noted, “No, I haven’t done a record for Rihanna. I’d like to, but I haven’t.”

Currently, Banks is recording her debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste, set for release in February 2013.

She recently released the video for the title track of her 1991 EP:

Azealia Banks Confirms Lady Gaga Collaboration, Hopes To Work With Rihanna was originally published on theurbandaily.com