Levar Burton ‘Outraged’ At Romney

Mitt Romney made a lot of people at PBS angry when he said he was going to cut funding for the public broadcasting station. One person who is mad as hell is former “Reading Rainbow” host Levar Burton. Burton believes Romney’s plan to cut funding for PBS will result in more poor children without an education.

Burton spoke to TMZ, where he gave an impassioned speech about Romney’s “Fire Big Bird” campaign. “am personally outraged that any serious contender for the White House would target as part of his campaign the children of America in this fashion.”

The actor went on to say, “Educators across the country, as well as millions of children and adults know that the programming on PBS has been responsible for significant improvements in education, literacy, math, science and life skills for generations of our children.”

If you missed the debates, you didn’t really miss much except for Romney’s comment about cutting funding to PBS because it wasn’t a critical necessity for America. Levar Burton shot down Romney’s justification by presenting facts that show PBS only accounts for 0.00016% of the nation’s budget. Burton supported his argument by noting PBS is a free resource the helps children of all economic classes.

Burton concluded his rant with, “Defunding PBS directly punishes the less fortunate by removing this trusted and extraordinary educational resource available to all. On behalf of America’s children, I can’t stay silent. I encourage you to join me in fighting this short-sighted and frankly mean-spirited attack on our children.”

As parents, what do you think about Mitt Romney’s proposed plan to cut PBS out of the federal budget? How will this affect your children?

