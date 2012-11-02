Bobby V: Pursuing Reality TV, Shooting Movies With Ray J

He no longer goes by the name Bobby V, but Bobby V is still around and continuing to record music. Speaking with EBONY.com, the ex-Mista member discussed being dissed by American Idol, working with Ray J, and setting his sights on reality TV.

EBONY: Did missing the cut for American Idol affect your confidence as an artist?

BV: Nah, because it showed me that I needed to perfect my craft a little more. From that point, I began going to the studio every night. I started producing, I started doing beats – it showed me that I had to persevere. Fortunately, I stuck with it and landed in a better situation than if I would’ve been on the show.

EBONY: K. Michele found an avenue to promote her talents through reality TV in Love & Hip-Hop. Is reality TV something you’ve ever considered?

BV: When they edit TV, they can make a person look a certain way. K’s a real cool chick, and very down to Earth. I had a lot of fun recording with her. I’m looking forward to shooting the video for the record we recorded.

As far as I go, I don’t know. It’s possible. I’m actually working on a pilot with my family called Form School. It’s kinda like a reality show about my family and my family’s life. I’d never want to do something that’s degrading to me or what I stand for. A lot of people do those reality shows and they fall off afterwards because they’re depicted a certain way. If I do a show, I want to make sure it’s a good representation of me and what I stand for.

EBONY: What’s next for Bobby V?

BV: Aside from the reality show, I’m still working this album and working on a couple movies. I’ve done a few independent films – One with Ray J. and another called Should’ve Put A Ring On It. I’m also working on a clothing line and just trying to do as much as I can and continue working hard.