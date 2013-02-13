It’s Beyonce’s world and we’re just spectators. Over her 16-year career the Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter has racked up enough hits to keep our headphones ringing from one decade to the next, but everyone has their favorites. Here are the top 10 Beyonce songs we feel are the must-haves for any music fan.

10) Diva

Beyonce defined that Diva was much more than a high maintenance woman and instead was the female version of a hustler, a woman who is in control and able to provide for herself. She has countless times made herself the epitome of a role model, but she owns it on this track. Beyonce placed herself on top of the game and simply made it nearly impossible to challenge it.

