National
Home > National

The Top 10 Beyonce Songs

Geneva Perezcastaneda
Leave a comment
Beyonce

Source: Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty

It’s Beyonce’s world and we’re just spectators. Over her 16-year career the Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter has racked up enough hits to keep our headphones ringing from one decade to the next, but everyone has their favorites. Here are the top 10 Beyonce songs we feel are the must-haves for any music fan.

10) Diva

Beyonce defined that Diva was much more than a high maintenance woman and instead was the female version of a hustler, a woman who is in control and able to provide for herself. She has countless times made herself the epitome of a role model, but she owns it on this track. Beyonce placed herself on top of the game and simply made it nearly impossible to challenge it.

beyonce , top 10 , Top 10 songs

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now