Find Out Why Tiny Didn’t Hit The Stage With Xscape

So So Def’s 20th Anniversary Concert went down in Atlanta over the weekend and Tiny decided not to show up.

Tiny’s former R&B group Xscape was supposed to make an epic reunion and perform, but she decided not to be apart of it.

Where was she instead? On a ski trip with her husband T.I. and family, then later they ended up at the NASCAR Daytona 500 in Florida.

Tiny has not publicly spoke on why she decided to be a no show, but rumors are swirling that So So Def was not paying for her appearance.

