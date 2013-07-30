The Ultimate Twerk: Coco Austin Twerks For Live TV [VIDEO]

From The Sound Live

The drama surrounding Coco, Ice T and Coco’s alleged sidepiece AP 9, has died down and the vixen is certainly missing the attention. Yesterday, the reality and wife of hip hop legend Ice T, Coco Austin was a guest on the Fox daytime show The Real. The conversation took a turn for the best and led to her showing off her cakes in a twerk session.

The Huffington Post reports:

Coco Austin had just about enough of those butt implant rumors and she’s here to tell you — her famous derriere is 100% real. Ice T’s voluptuous lady went on “The Real” this week to disprove the pesky rumors for the umpteenth time, and had all the show’s hosts touch her rear to see just how real it feels. Coco then proceeded to twerk and teach Adrienne, Jeannie, Loni, Tamar and Tamera how it’s done. Miley Cyrus, we suggest you take notes, too.

Look at these cakes.

@GiovanniZeus