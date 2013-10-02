Antone Gunn Clears Up Misconceptions About The Affordable Care Act [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Antone Gunn from the Health and Human Services Department joined “The Russ Parr Morning Show“ to clear up the many misconceptions about the Affordable Care Act . Listen to this exclusive interview to find out how you can shop for affordable health insurance that best fits the needs of you and your family.

To find out more about the Affordable Care Act click here.

