Antone Gunn Clears Up Misconceptions About The Affordable Care Act [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Russ Parr Morning Show
Antone Gunn from the Health and Human Services Department  joined “The Russ Parr Morning Show to clear up the many misconceptions about the Affordable Care Act . Listen to this exclusive interview to find out how you can shop for affordable health insurance that best fits the needs of you and your family.

To find out more about the Affordable Care Act click here.

Affordable Care Act , Antone Gunn , Health Insurance , Obamacare

