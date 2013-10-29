Nipsey Hussle Talks Crenshaw, Future Deals and Upcoming Projects

Nipsey Hussle stopped by Power 105.1 to chop it up about his latest project Crenshaw.

The west coast emcee told The Breakfast Club while reading Scott Sigler’s novel Contagious, he learned a restaurant owner in Philadelphia began selling Philly Cheese stakes for $100, which then got people wondering what made the sandwich worth $100. Hussle said he then took that idea and applied to his latest mixtape, which in turn got Jay Z to purchase 100 copies.

During the 20 minute interview, Nipsey discussed his one time deal with Epic records, the rumored partnership with Maybach Music and upcoming projects.

Peep the full interview at the rip.

