Joe Budden May Have Popped The BIG Question To Tahiry

If you’ve been keeping up with the new season of ‘Love & Hip Hop’, there are few things you may already know.

1. Peter Gunz is in a love triangle

2. K.Michelle refuses to tape with Erica Mena

3. Tahiry and Joe Buddens are deciding to give it another go.

With love being in the air for Buddens and Tahiry, according to video posted on Instagram, he may have popped the BIG question to her in Times Square last night.

Let’s get a bottle of Bel-Air Rose on standby if he did pop the question!

