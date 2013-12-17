National
Nipsey Hussle: Major Labels Don’t Respect Talent

In a recent interview rapper Nipsey Hussle discussed why he will never sign an artist deal with a major label for the remainder of his career saying,

“They don’t respect talent.”

 

We are picturing a lot of unsigned and Independent artists standing in ovation to Mr. Hussle for his statements right now. We wonder if there will be a response? We definitely think he will be getting the industry’s attention with his comments.

 

