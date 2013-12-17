Nipsey Hussle: Major Labels Don’t Respect Talent

In a recent interview rapper Nipsey Hussle discussed why he will never sign an artist deal with a major label for the remainder of his career saying,
“They don’t respect talent.”
Take a look at what else he had to say below.
We are picturing a lot of unsigned and Independent artists standing in ovation to Mr. Hussle for his statements right now. We wonder if there will be a response? We definitely think he will be getting the industry’s attention with his comments.
21 Rappers Who Went To College
1. 2 Chainz, University of Alabama StateSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Cam'ron, Texas JUCOSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Chuck D, Adelphi UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Common, Florida A&M UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 21
5. David Banner, Southern UniversitySource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Flavor Flav, Adelphi UniversitySource:Getty 6 of 21
7. J. Cole, St. John's UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Kanye West, Chicago State UniversitySource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Lil Romeo, University of Southern CaliforniaSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. Lil Wayne, University of HoustonSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Ludacris, Georgia State UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Master P, University of HoustonSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. M.I.A, Central Saint Martin's College of Art + DesignSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Diddy, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Paul Wall, University of HoustonSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Plies, University of Central FloridaSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Rah Digga, New Jersey Institute of TechnologySource:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rick Ross, Albany State UniversitySource:apple 18 of 21
19. Stalley, University of MichiganSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Talib Kweli, New York UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Wale, Bowie StateSource:Getty 21 of 21
