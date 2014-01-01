Ludacris Caught Up In New Baby Drama

Rapper and actor Ludacris finds himself the latest celebrity father to be put on that virtual Summer Jam screen for having an “on a break” baby. According to TMZ, the “Fast & Furious” star recently sired a child with a woman named Tamika Fuller, despite being in a longterm relationship with Gabonese beauty Eudoxie Agnan.

The report alleges that Luda, real name Chris Bridges, has admitted to conceiving the child during a “break” from his girlfriend, but is still looking to have paternity substantiated and a cap placed on the amount of child support he has to pay. TMZ has obtained legal papers where Ludacris claims to earn “only” $25,000 per month, which would place his monthly support payments at $1,754 under Georgia law. However, Forbes Magazine listed Ludacris’ net worth at $12 Million in 2012 as one of their “Cash Kings.”

Ludacris has one daughter named Karma from a previous relationship and the baby in question was born on December 10th of this year.

If he is actually looking to make a case that he only makes $300,000 per year, he may want to stop Instagramming Million dollar bills with the caption, “Money is attracted to me. Let’s see y’all bite this one. Ha! #nowthatsludicrous.”

So ladies, when a man says he’s going on break, remember the words of the late, great Bernie Mac. When we go on break…we BREAK!

