Webbie Talks About Having Seizure While Driving [VIDEO]

A lot of people walk around singing they “woke up in a new Bugatti” but thats just a song. Savage Life leader Webbie on the other can actually say he passed out in a brand new Bentley. Well, at least that’s what we think he said…

Watch as he tries to remember what exactly happened on that critical day in the next episode of TheUrbanDaily.com’s My First Car.

RELATED:

How Tiara Thomas Totalled Her First Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Bobbito Garcia Remembers His First Car, “Lemon Twist” [VIDEO]

Orlando Jones Almost Went To Jail Over His First Car [VIDEO]

Rhyme & Reason 15 photos Launch gallery Rhyme & Reason 1. Devin The Dude 1 of 15 2. Black Rob 2 of 15 3. U-God 3 of 15 4. Stalley 4 of 15 5. Peter Gunz 5 of 15 6. Crooked I 6 of 15 7. Uncle Murda 7 of 15 8. Bun B 8 of 15 9. Torae 9 of 15 10. B.O.B. 10 of 15 11. Skyzoo 11 of 15 12. Young Dro 12 of 15 13. Dee-1 13 of 15 14. Schoolboy Q 14 of 15 15. Euro 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Rhyme & Reason Rhyme & Reason

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!