Sevyn Streeter Learns The Real Meaning of Beyonce’s “Watermelon”

Before you start singing about drinking on that watermelon you better know what that means first. Sevyn Streeter, who was sitting in for Russ Parr as guest host of the Russ Parr Morning Show, found out what the word supposedly means when Beyonce sings about it on “Drunk In Love”.

Find out what it means below.

RPMS Asks Seven Questions To Sevyn Streeter 3-26-14 [AUDIO]

Sevyn Streeter Gives Mack Wilds A Lap Dance (Video)