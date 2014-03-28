Comedian Gary Owen Jokes On Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh [EXCLUSIVE]

Comedian Gary Owen stopped by WKYS studios to guest host The Russ Parr Morning Show on Thursday.The hilarious Think Like A Man actor talked about hosting Chris Bosh‘s birthday party for the last three years and not getting any social media love.

He mentioned a touching speech Dwayne Wade gave where he said if he ever had a daughter, he’d want her to marry a man like Bosh, which according to the comedian, means that Wade wants “his daughter’s back blown out” by a man like Chris Bosh.

Check out all he had to say below!

