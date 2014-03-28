Comedian Gary Owen Jokes On Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh [EXCLUSIVE]

Comedian Gary Owen stopped by WKYS studios to guest host The Russ Parr Morning Show on Thursday.The hilarious Think Like A Man actor talked about hosting Chris Bosh‘s birthday party for the last three years and not getting any social media love.
He mentioned a touching speech Dwayne Wade gave where he said if he ever had a daughter, he’d want her to marry a man like Bosh, which according to the comedian, means that Wade wants “his daughter’s back blown out” by a man like Chris Bosh.
Check out all he had to say below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Think Like A Man Too’ (Trailer)
Sevyn Streeter Guest Hosts The Russ Parr Morning Show!
Russ Parr Talks To Comedian Gary Owen 11-20-13 [AUDIO]
Gary Owen Guest Hosts RPMS
13 photos Launch gallery
Gary Owen Guest Hosts RPMS
1. dsc01353Source:WKYS 1 of 13
2. dsc01338Source:WKYS 2 of 13
3. dsc01342Source:WKYS 3 of 13
4. dsc01337Source:WKYS 4 of 13
5. dsc01343Source:WKYS 5 of 13
6. dsc01344Source:WKYS 6 of 13
7. dsc01355Source:WKYS 7 of 13
8. dsc01354Source:WKYS 8 of 13
9. dsc01352Source:WKYS 9 of 13
10. dsc013511Source:WKYS 10 of 13
11. dsc01349Source:WKYS 11 of 13
12. dsc01347Source:WKYS 12 of 13
13. dsc01345Source:WKYS 13 of 13
comments – add yours