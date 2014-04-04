Chris Brown Taken Into Custody By U.S. Marshalls

Seen at IAmBrianJames.com

Been praying for my homeboy Chris Brown as he maneuvers through the court system trying to fight for his freedom. The R&B singer is headed to court in DC for his latest incident, the whole world will be watching to see what happens.

According to People:

Chris Brown is in federal custody, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals confirms to PEOPLE, as the singer’s latest legal troubles move to Washington D.C.

The federal authorities will transport Brown to the nation’s capitol for pre-trial hearings in an assault case, NBC News reports.

Brown was in jail in Los Angeles after being ejected from a Malibu rehab facility on March 14 for violating the facility’s rules.

The singer’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, had attempted Tuesday to block his transfer into U.S. Marshal custody, claiming that it would inhibit him from conferring with Brown prior to the trial, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Geragos offered to transport the singer himself, but authorities removed Brown from his L.A. cell as the motion was filed, says The Times. The judge denied the request. Brown was taken to San Bernardino County jail, en route to D.C.

Brown, 24, was on probation in October when he got into a fight outside of the W Hotel in D.C. and was arrested on a felony assault charge.

The “Look at Me Now” singer had been sentenced to five years of probation, six months of community labor and a yearlong domestic violence class after being convicted for felony battery for the 2009 assault of Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.