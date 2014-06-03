Drake & Lil Wayne Tapped To Perform At 2014 BET Awards

Every year BET tries to outdo themselves when they pick the lineup of performers for their award show. This year is no different. Some of the performers were recently announced and black music will be celebrated in style at the 2014 BET Awards.

Lil Wayne and Drake were just announced as performers and they are joined by some of the biggest names in today’s music scene. Along with the two men from Young Money, Usher is set to take the stage. We think he’ll be doing his latest smash “Good Kisser,” but don’t quote us on it just yet. Pharrell Williams will bring his brand of happiness to the BET Awards ceremony. Jennifer Hudson and Trey Songz will also perform. Look for a special Lionel Richie performance as he receives this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Newcomers like Adrian Marcel and Gabi Wilson are slated to perform during the BET Music Matters showcase. Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan are also set to make appearances at the ceremony.

Who will go home with a BET Award trophy to add to their collection? You’ll have to watch BET on June 29th when the 2014 BET Awards air live from the Nokia Theater at 8pm.

