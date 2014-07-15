CLOSE
National
What Is Going On With Chris Brown’s Hair?

Everyone likes change, and Chris Brown is no different. He’s recently switched up his hair to, well, this. Not exactly sure what to call it, but it looks like he was channeling his inner Malcolm Little swag when he posted this on Instagram.

    

From the looks of his caption, “Taking it back to the 30s! Lol!” it looks as though he might not have had Detroit Red in mind, but maybe Cab Calloway. Who knows?

The singer, who was recently released from jail, has been making some moves lately. He’s performed at the BET Awards and he’s been seen in the studio with Drake.

Judging from his hairstyles throughout the years, we’re sure it won’t last. Take a look at his hair evolution below.

Chris Brown's Hair Evolution

What Is Going On With Chris Brown’s Hair? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chris Brown , hair

