According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is often though of as a single disease. However, it’s actually an umbrella term used for a group of more than 100 medical conditions.

One of the most well known of these conditions is rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which is an autoimmune disease in which your body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s joints. The effects of this disease can include damage to the joints and organs, such as the heart. About 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis, and women are three times more likely to have the disease than men.

While there are many different steps you can take to help control arthritis and reduce its development, a new study is suggesting a very surprising option: beer.

Beer: A Health Drink??? was originally published on elev8.com

