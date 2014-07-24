NewsOne Minute: Zoe Saldana On Being Mistaken for Other Black Actresses

In the latest cover story for Hollywood Reporter, Zoe Saldana — who’s appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek and Avatar — said she’s not offended when people can’t tell her and other black actresses apart. In fact, she says it’s kind of understandable. Check it out:

I’ve gotten Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett, too, but mainly Thandie. People ask me if I’m offended that I’m confused with every other black actress out there. “Doesn’t it bother you that people think you’re all the same person?” No. Because one time I entered a restaurant and there were all these beautiful blond girls around a table, probably all from Orange County. It felt like it might have been a high school reunion or something. There were like 20 beautiful girls, but they were all the same. I couldn’t tell any of them apart. Read more.

Obama: I Don’t Watch Much News, ‘Whatever They’re Reporting About, Usually I Know’

President Obama spoke at a fundraiser in Seattle tonight, and one of the issues he touched upon was cynicism. Specifically, how the media plays into people’s cynicism. And the president said that he doesn’t watch the news that much because he generally knows what they’re talking about already. Read more.

Michael Jackson’s Indiana Hometown To Name School In His Honor

Plans are in the works to name a school after Michael Jackson in the late pop star’s Indiana hometown. The Gary Community School Board approved Tuesday a memorandum of understanding with Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson. The agreement that Jackson signed last month says the district “seeks to honor Michael Jackson and to inspire children to excel in the arts and education.” Read more.

Cross Burning At Historically Black Church Shocks A TN Community

Someone burned a cross in the front yard of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee, but the congregation isn’t dwelling on what happened. “I couldn’t believe it, because all the years we’ve been here, we’ve never had this happen. It was just devastating for me,” said Pastor Vernon Hooks. When Hooks takes the pulpit on Sunday, he’ll deliver a message of forgiveness. “There’s one person who’s kept me here that long, and that’s the Lord,” he said. Read more.

TV One Gets Into Original Movies. Will Premiere ‘Girlfriends’ Getaway’ Starring Garcelle Beauvais, Terri J. Vaughn

TV One has announced the network’s premiere of the 2-hour original movie, “Girlfriends’ Getaway,” which stars Garcelle Beauvais, Terri J. Vaughn, Malinda Williams and Essence Atkins, in a dramedy, shot entirely on location in Trinidad, that tells the story of an innocent birthday getaway taken by 4 longtime friends that turns into a life changing adventure. Set to air on Saturday, August 30 at 8PM/ET – with an encore at 11PM/ET and at 11AM/ET on Sunday, August 31st – “Girlfriends’ Getaway” is directed by Roger M. Bobb (“Raising Izzie”), who also served as the film’s Executive Producer with Angi Bones serving as Producer. Read more.

