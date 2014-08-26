LHHATL’s Momma Dee Thinks Bambi And Scrappy Are A Good Fit [VIDEO]

In a recent sit down with DJ Vlad, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s reigning queen, Momma Dee, discussed her son Scrappy‘s relationship with “The Bambi“. Momma said that when it comes to Bambi, if she can control her “outbursts,” she could have the keys to the palace.

Says Momma Dee,

“She is more than welcome to come take her rightful place at the throne, right beside me.”

Take a look at the discussion below!

Considering that Scrappy’s baby mama Erica Dixon both claimed and confirmed that she has been messing around with Scrappy again on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Reunion show, we wonder if Erica D is also welcomed to take her rightful place at the throne beside Momma Dee if she decides to get back together with Scrappy?

Guess we’ll all just have to wait and see.

