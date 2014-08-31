Amber Rose Celebrates Wiz Khalifa’s No. 1 Album By Twerking & We’re Here For It

Just in case you thought Wiz Khalifa had any problems with his gorgeous wife Amber Rose twerking her voluptuous cakes on Instagram… think again! Amber Rose proved all of her haters wrong when she dropped this twerk-tastic InstaVid in celebration of her hubby’s recent album success.
“In honor of my Hubby’s #1 Album #blacchollywood #AssDrop,” Amber wrote on Instagram. Wiz reposted the sexy clip on his own account with the caption, “Ass drop. @muvarosebud.” Khalifa’s latest disc, “Blacc Hollywood” reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and if that isn’t reason enough to shake something, we don’t know what is!
This isn’t he first time Amber’s twerking skills went viral. She infamously twerked in what people thought was her wedding dress. During a recent interview with #TeamBeautiful, she made it clear that Wiz isn’t bothered by her bodacious body movement.
“He knows I love him to death,” she said. “He knows I like to have fun. He knows I’m a bit obnoxious sometimes and that’s who he married.”
Watch the interview, below:
34 photos Launch gallery
1. We Are So In Love With Amber Rose's Lil' Family!
1 of 34
2. Making It To One Year!
Source:Instagram
2 of 34
3. Do The Hokey Pokey
3 of 34
4. Lessons From Daddy
4 of 34
5. Teach Me How To Dougie
5 of 34
6. Baby Bash Serving Rick Ross Realness
6 of 34
7. Daddy & Me
7 of 34
8. The Shade
8 of 34
9. The Lovely Couple
9 of 34
10. Wiz & Amber In Love
10 of 34
11. Wiz & Amber Are Perfect Together
11 of 34
12. Happy B-Day Baby Bash!
12 of 34
13. Look At The Beautiful Kid They Created
13 of 34
14. Baby Bash!
14 of 34
15. Amber May Be A "Muva," But She's Still Trill
15 of 34
16. See...Still Trill
16 of 34
17. Baby Bash Loves To Play
17 of 34
18. Muva Is Ridiculously Fly!
18 of 34
19. We Told You!
19 of 34
20. Muva & Baby Bash Time
20 of 34
21. On Top Of The World
21 of 34
22. A Perfect Mix Of Amber & Wiz
22 of 34
23. Merry Christmas Baby Bash!
23 of 34
24. Twinsies!
24 of 34
25. We Can't Get Enough Of Baby Bash!
25 of 34
26. Muva's #FBF Are The Cutest You've Ever Seen!
26 of 34
27. The Happy Couple
27 of 34
28. Daddy & Bash Time
28 of 34
29. Happy Holidays From The Khalifas!
29 of 34
30. Mr. & Mrs. Khalifa
30 of 34
31. He Loves Muva
31 of 34
32. Couples Who Take Selfies Together...Stay Together
32 of 34
33. insta-wiz-amber
33 of 34
34. Amber's Babies
34 of 34