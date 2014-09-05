[VIDEO] Fast-Food Workers Across the Country Fighting For A Decent Wage

Staff | 09.05.14
Fast-food workers conducted a nationwide strike Thursday in more than 100 cities, demanding their wages be raised to $15 an hour. According to reports, more than  700 workers and their supporters were arrested for their participation in the protests.

The UC Berkeley Labor Center reports that fast-food workers in America require nearly $7 billion in public assistance a year because they are so poorly paid. 

For a complete rundown of Thursday’s fast-food worker protest visit MIC.com.

