Was Max Always Snacking On ‘Living Single’? Pretty Much! [VIDEO]

When Maxine Shaw (attorney at law) was not taking a bite out of crime on “Living Single,” chances are she was still munching on something.

We don’t know how Erika Alexander stayed so fit during her run as the savvy lawyer-turned-politician. Her character was always eating! Max ate more often than Regine said “smooches.” She chowed down more than Kyle obsessed over his style. She probably snacked more than Khadjia stressed out about “Flavor!”

Check out the video above and get a taste of how much Max consumed on the sitcom!

