Comedian CP (Chris Powell) Lands Role In Lee Daniels’ “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Five years after receiving a standing ovation from his first stand up comedy set that launched Comedian CP, Chris Powell sits with HotHipHopDetroit‘s AC The Plug to announce landing a role on Lee Daniels “Empire“ drama series.

“Empire” is a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire, Terrence Howard, whose three sons and ex-wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, “Empire” also stars Taraji P. Henson, Trai Bryers, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Gray, Kaitlin Doubleday, Grace Gealey, Malik Yoba, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Well on his way to becoming a household name outside of Detroit, Powell plans to focus on the launch of “Empire,” as well as creating new opportunities for other comedians, revealing a promising meeting with hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons.

Watch the interview to find out what CP reveals about his meeting with Russell, his role he in “Empire,” and working alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

“Empire” is set to debut on FOX on January 7, 2015.

