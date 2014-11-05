Ladies! Meet the next R&B Great Kevin Ross [VIDEO]

Follow @ACThePlugFollow @HipHopDetroit

For talented R&B singer/songwriter Kevin Ross releasing debut EP, Dialogue in the Grey, on Motown Records is a thrill, not because he grew up idolizing Stevie Wonder, but his real goal is to make a mark in 2014, not merely try to repeat past glories.

“I acknowledge the Motown history and sound, but it’s our responsibility as a generation to up the ante. We’re trying to be just as innovative today as Motown was back then. We want to create a sound that will be remembered 50 years from now. We want to make this Motown very different, a whole new brand. We have a voice with things to say, too. We want to make our own noise.”

Within moments of speaking with Kevin Ross it was evident he prefers to down play his successes as a song writer/producer. Although it’s clear he is moving his career into a new direction of becoming the face to his music, earning credits on a variety of artists work including Jamie Foxx, Trey Songz, Akon and Usher should not go unstated. Another cool thing to point out, the DC/Maryland-born artist studied voice at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music. When was the last time you heard of an artist taking the time to earn a degree in music?!

The new focus seems to be working out well. Kevin won two consecutive “Wild Out Wednesday” talent competitions at BET, which led to him being honored as a “Music Matters” artist and a performance on the 2013 BET Honors Award show, where he sang “Just Because.” AOL Music recently named him “Best New R&B Artist.”

His talents also took him on tour this summer opening up for Maxwell. Maxwell had this to say about Ross:

“I’ve heard many but none with this timeless way in music…your ear will never be the same.”

His story doesn’t end there, hot off of the summer tour, Kevin Ross joined Ne-Yo for a 12 city tour ending in Chicago. This is where @ACThePlug caught up with the budding star. Watch the video below to see what Kevin Ross has up his sleeve for 2015. Plus, find out what huge hip hop artist is set to join him in a movie like music video!

About Dialogue in the Grey

Recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles, Dialogue in the Grey spotlights a soulful crooner and writer who combines a romantic lover’s touch with a more reflective, autobiographical side. “Pick You Up” is a pep talk to himself in the mirror to keep his eyes on the prize by overcoming all obstacles in his path, while “Dream” is a cinematic set-piece, spotlighting his soaring falsetto and piano skills to tell a story about a long-distance romance that finds him hoping his love is just as miserable without him as he is away from her. Among his collaborators on the album are Grammy winners Ne-Yo and producer/writer David Foster.

“I want the audience to get a feel for who I am,” says Ross about his debut effort. “The songs are truly about what I stand for and believe.”