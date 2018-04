Russ has Albert’s porn collection sent to the radio station, which totally blows up his spot! Click on the audio player to listen to this hilarious clip of the Russ Parr Morning Show chatting with a representative for the company that distributes Albert’s porn!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: