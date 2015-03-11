‘Empire’s’ It Girl Reacts To Cookie’s ‘Boo Boo Kitty’ Line: ‘I Was Like Oh, She’s Setting It Off’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We were first introduced to Serayah McNeil’s character Tiana on the second episode of “Empire.” Her sassy attitude intrigued Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) and it wasn’t long before she seduced him in his dressing room at club Leviticus.

Tiana and Hakeem channeled their sexual chemistry into their music collaborating on pop-friendly songs like “Keep It Moving.” Then suddenly, it all changed when Tiana found out about his older girlfriend Camila (Naomi Campbell) and Hakeem found out about Tiana’s girlfriend!

While Tiana and Hakeem officially broke up last episode, when he told her he was in love with Camila, Tiana is still an Empire favorite and is featured on the Lyons legacy track, “You’re So Beautiful.”

We caught up with the young beauty, on the set of a video shoot for the Paul Walker Foundation in conjunction with the “Fast & Furious,” and she opened up about landing the role, kissing Bryshere Gray and her favorite Cookie Lyon’s quote.

Catch Serayah McNeil tonight on “Empire” at 9pm.

