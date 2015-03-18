For Former CBS Business Analyst, Anthony Williams, Terrance Howard’s Character In ‘Empire’ Parallels His Fight Against ALS [VIDEO]

Social media is ablaze and ready for the season finale of Fox’s Hip Hop drama, “Empire,” starring Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard.

If you are a fan of the show, you know that Howard’s character, the bold and ambitious, Lucious Lyon is battling ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

For Anthony Williams, a former CBS Network Business Analyst, watching the show has been a little bit like Déjà vu. Williams is battling the debilitating disease in real life. He was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2014.

Williams told NewsOne.com‘s Brandon Gillespie, “When I saw him try and shave … and he couldn’t. I said, ‘Wow, that’s real. That is a very real scene.’”

In the fictitious world of Fox’s breakout drama, Lucious was quickly diagnosed with ALS, but for Williams it took 18 months of misdiagnoses for doctors to finally come to the conclusion that he suffered from ALS.

“They couldn’t figure out what was going on with me. They tested me every which kind of way,” said Williams. “The doctor told me she thought I was depressed.”

According Kevin J. Felice, D.O., Neuromuscular Neurologist and Chief of the Department of Neuromuscular Medicine Director, Neuromuscular Center, “Most patients who have ALS will live about 3-5 years from the onset of symptoms, but survival past five years is very uncommon. Only about 10% will live that long.”

Williams much like Lucious Lyon in “Empire” is not having any of that. He analyzed Terrance Howard’s character saying, “He has accepted death seems to me really easily.”

I have to think on a psychological level, if I can surround myself in the right environment and get the right meds and have the right attitude that it [ALS] doesn’t necessarily have to be a death sentence.”

Williams’ biggest concern now is leaving his family in a good place. He told NewsOne.com that he does not want to leave his children “before they are able to take care of themselves.”

Despite the outlook Williams much like Lyon in Empire remains defiant against the odds saying the battle against ALS is a “struggle.” Williams highlighted the fact that he is better now than he was last year and proclaimed that he is indeed a “big fighter.”

Watch this exclusive NewsOne.com interview with former CBS Network Business Analyst Anthony Williams in the video clip above and be sure to watch the 2-hour season finale of Fox’s “Empire” starting tonight at 8PM EST / 7PM CST.

