Ray J Quits ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ To Save His Relationship

There will be a little less drama on the next season of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” because Ray J has decided to exit the show!

The “One Wish” crooner is tired of how all the negativity on the show is supposedly spilling over into his real life. TMZ.com reports that he’s choosing to leave the VH1 reality show in order to save his relationship with Princess Love.

Sources close to Ray claim that he and Princess haven’t been able to recover as a couple ever since she was arrested back in February, and he doesn’t believe that they’ll be able to mend their relationship while they’re involved with “LHHH.”

There’s word that Ray had tried to restructure his role on the show by offering to film more scenes with a positive vibe, but producers weren’t feeling his ideas. The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise thrives on explosive drama and nasty fights; producers weren’t trying to mess with their formula for success. Since that’s not the direction he’s trying to head in, Ray J quit.

Now producers are so desperate to keep Ray from walking that they’re holding a special meeting with him tomorrow. They’re going to attempt to change the singer’s mind, but Ray’s decidedly out for now.

