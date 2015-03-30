De La Soul has been quietly working on a new album, but now they are looking to their fans to help them with the rest. The rap trio just launched a Kickstarter campaign to finish things up.

From Kickstarter:

What we’ve done is created our own crates of records; album upon albums to mine and sample from. In our world, what we’ve created is freedom, freedom to make the art you believe in without having to compromise your vision. That’s what we’ve always wanted most, that’s what we’ve always believed in, that’s what we’ve fought for, and that’s why we’re doing this Kickstarter with you. We’re crowdfunding it to help pay for recording, mixing, marketing, and everything else. Your support will keep us in the studio, help us continue to sample and manipulate the music we’ve recorded, will help us get additional production work done; and will help us design, package, market, and distribute the album. The whole thing. We literally cannot do it without you.

They have collaborations with 2 Chainz, Little Dragon, among other artists in the works, and if you’re one of the project’s backers, there’s a plethora of rewards at your disposal. If you pledge $15 or more, you get the album and a bonus track; $45 gets you the vinyl. The more you pledge, the greater your reward, just like with any other Kickstarter campaign.

Crowdfunding has been successful for celebrities in the past. Most recently TLC funded their album project in less than a month. Spike Lee also backed an entire movie with the site.

Check Kickstarter for all of the details here.

De La Soul Follow’s TLC’s Lead + Uses Kickstarter To Fund Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

