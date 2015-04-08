SHE WORKS: ‘Black Actress’ Creator Andrea Lewis: ‘I Want To Take Us Out Of The Box Media Puts Us In’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Andrea Lewis is the successful personification of: “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” You may remember her acting alongside Drake in Degrassi, but Andrea wanted more than just to be the pretty brown face sprinkled into a scene as a background feature, so she created her own series on YouTube, “Black Actress.” The show is one part documentary–where she interviews prominent Black actresses in the business (Tatyana Ali, Jenifer Lewis and Naturi Naughton to name a few) and one part scripted as we follow Andrea’s character, Kori Bailey’s not-so-hot acting career. There’s everything from acting classes to auditions and dating other actors involved in the plot.

MUST READ: SHE WORKS: Patrice Williams Is A Goodwill Shopper Who Wrote The Book That Will Help You Find Designer Looks On A Dime

“I just want to create diverse content as much as possible,” Andrea tells #TeamBeautiful exclusively. And she has! Andrea is not exclusive to YouTube, she is also launching her own production company, Jungle Wild Productions. Her Kickstarter is requesting $30,000 to help fund the project and she’s only $4,000 away from her goal. Her message? “Help a group of content creators who are destined to produce entertaining content that showcases women and people of color.”

She joined forces with Brian Walker for Jungle Wild, which features a collective of young, experienced, content creators who are focused on producing original television, film and digital content that showcases women, people of color and the LGBT community. Through this company, Andrea will continue shooting her “Black Actress” web series as well as develop their independent feature and beyond. We can’t wait to see what type of content young people of color can create! Check out our exclusive chat with Andrea and get inspired to do it yourself!

RELATED STORIES:

SHE WORKS: Kim Reed Demands & Delivers Diversity In Corporate America

SHE WORKS: How Kimberly Walker’s Very 1st Screenplay Stars Loretta Devine, Tatyana Ali & More

SHE WORKS: Get To Know The Amazing Woman Who Groomed Diddy’s Business Into Perfection

Also On 93.9 WKYS: