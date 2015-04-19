An adopted women from Ohio, who was searching for her biological mother, was shocked when she realized her birth mother is her co-worker.

NY Daily News reports:

La-Sonya Mitchell-Clark found out her mother’s name was Francine Simmons after the state’s Department of Health released birth records for those born between Jan. 1964 and Sept. 1996.

After acquiring that piece of information, La-Sonya searched for her biological mom on Facebook and came to realize that they both worked for the same telemarketing company.

The site continues:

The duo spoke for the first time in almost four decades over the phone, where they learned that they lived just six minutes apart. And Mitchell-Clark also discovered that she had three sisters, one of which also works at InfoCision. Company spokeswoman Samantha Wells described the reunion as “wonderful. She said Mitchell-Clark had worked there for four years, while her mom had been there for 10.

Simmons was forced to give up her daughter after getting pregnant at 14. What a touching story.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Ohio Woman Searching For Biological Mother Discovers They Work For The Same Company was originally published on globalgrind.com