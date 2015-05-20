Lawd! 50 Cent Was Tempted To Do What To Taraji P. Henson On The Billboard Awards Red Carpet?

50 Cent is one of hip-hop’s biggest trouble makers, so it was no surprise when the “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper threw some major shade at “Empire” producers and name-dropped Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard on Instagram. Taraji, being the outspoken cookie she is, responded with a simple tweet that shut 50 down in the calmest way possible.

“I pay attention to $’s NOT cents,” she wrote.

Oddly, her ferocity excited 50. At this year’s Billboard awards, 50 snapped a photo with the “Empire” star, shooting down all rumors of a rivalry.

“I was getting ready to kiss her,” 50 joked while promoting the upcoming season of “Power” in NYC. “I just walked up to her,” he explained. “She has a little fiery side to her.”

Watch the “Power” producer/actor gush over Taraji, above.

