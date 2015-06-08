Socially Decoded: Lil Duval Twitter Edition

It’s time for another episode of Socially Decoded, published every Monday and Friday on GlobalGrind.com. Today, we’re breaking down the tweets of Lil Duval, who spends most of his time on Twitter telling jokes and dropping knowledge.

This week we got comedians King Keraun, Shelah Marie, and It’s The Real’s Jeff and Eric to decipher Duval’s tweets, as well as influencers like Ernest Estime, Marisa Mendez, Official Bad Gyal DyDy, Carol, Brit, and more to give their insight into Duval’s 140 characters.

It’s pretty funny stuff and as Duval says, “It ain’t tricking if you hitting it a lot.”

Check it out above.